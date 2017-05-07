Suspect arrested after shooting at another man
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 20-year-old man now faces attempted murder charges among several others after shooting at another man Saturday. Officers say the victim knew the suspect, who tried to flee the scene leading police on a short pursuit but was later caught by officers near Douglas Avenue and Conant Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|77
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC