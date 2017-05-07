Suspect arrested after shooting at an...

Suspect arrested after shooting at another man

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 20-year-old man now faces attempted murder charges among several others after shooting at another man Saturday. Officers say the victim knew the suspect, who tried to flee the scene leading police on a short pursuit but was later caught by officers near Douglas Avenue and Conant Street.

