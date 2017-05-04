State Senator: State Farm closing Kalamazoo office, 600 people losing jobs in 2019
State Senator Margaret O'Brien is reacting to news that State Farm Insurance is closing their Kalamazoo County branch location, that she says will put 600 people out of work. O'Brien made the announcement Thursday that her heart goes out to the employees at the location at 5528 Portage Rd. "State Farm has been a great community employer, and I continue to urge them to keep our Kalamazoo office open," O'Brien said in a press statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|ME JULIO
|74
|Animal cruelty
|Thu
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC