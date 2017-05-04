State Senator: State Farm closing Kalamazoo office, 600 people losing jobs in 2019

State Senator Margaret O'Brien is reacting to news that State Farm Insurance is closing their Kalamazoo County branch location, that she says will put 600 people out of work. O'Brien made the announcement Thursday that her heart goes out to the employees at the location at 5528 Portage Rd. "State Farm has been a great community employer, and I continue to urge them to keep our Kalamazoo office open," O'Brien said in a press statement.

