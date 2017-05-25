Speeding Pontiac went airborne before...

Speeding Pontiac went airborne before hitting city bus head-on

Two drivers seriously injured in a crash between a bus and a car are at the hospital being treated for injuries, Kalamazoo police said Thursday morning. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said about 8 a.m. Thursday, May 25, that both of the drivers were alive.

