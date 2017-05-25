Six injured in head-on crash between city bus and car, both drivers pinned
Police say six people were injured in a head-on collision between a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and a car, with both drivers initially trapped. Police responded to the crash at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and the first arriving officer helped get passengers off the bus.
