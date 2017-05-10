Shots fired, cars damaged in shoot-out west of Kalamazoo
Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon incident in which gunshots riddled an SUV during an incident at an apartment complex in Oshtemo Township. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies rushed to the 700 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury House Apartments at about 3:25 p.m. on May 10, in response to a report of shots fired during a vehicle accident.
