Sergeant finds meth, marijuana and a concealed weapon in vehicle during traffic stop
During a nightly patrol near Cobb Avenue and Lulu Street in Kalamazoo on Monday, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved with criminal activity. The sergeant, originally dispatched to the area after calls of gun shot in the area were reported, arrested the female driver for having two outstanding warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC