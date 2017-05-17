Resolution passes in Kalamazoo to shut down pipeline
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has decided to close a pipeline that spilled over 843,000 gallons of heavy crude oil into the Kalamazoo River seven years ago.
