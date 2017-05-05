Report details police response to Kalamazoo mass shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A report analyzing the police response to the Feb. 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo says law enforcement officials responded with "bravery, dedication and professionalism" and that their actions "saved lives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|LEO 477
|75
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC