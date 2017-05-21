Police officer rescues resident from Kalamazoo fire
At 7:29 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment of a multi-residential structure located in the 1500 block of Portage Road. Officer Amir Khillah was the first one to arrive on scene and noted heavy smoke conditions from the apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr '17
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC