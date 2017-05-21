Police officer rescues resident from ...

Police officer rescues resident from Kalamazoo fire

Sunday

At 7:29 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment of a multi-residential structure located in the 1500 block of Portage Road. Officer Amir Khillah was the first one to arrive on scene and noted heavy smoke conditions from the apartment.

