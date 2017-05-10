PHS Alli Dennie Will Continues her Ed...

PHS Alli Dennie Will Continues her Education and Twirling Career at Purdue University this Fall

14 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Alli Dennie, a member of the 2017 Class of Plymouth High School, has decided to continue her education and twirling career at Purdue University in West Lafayette. Alli plans to major in Nutrition and Dietetics while a student at Purdue.

