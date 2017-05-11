Passengers trapped after bus hits uti...

Passengers trapped after bus hits utility pole

A Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus hit a utility pole on West Main Street Thursday, bringing down live power lines and trapping passengers for a time. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at West Main Street and N. Dartmouth Street in Kalamazoo Township.

