NTSB: Drugged man caused crash that killed 5 bicyclists

17 hrs ago

Federal safety regulators have closed their investigation of a crash that killed five bicyclists in Michigan, pinning the cause on a driver impaired by drugs. The conclusion Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board comes a month after it released an interim report that criticized the 911 system in the Kalamazoo area.

