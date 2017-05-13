Modi assures Lanka of India's support

Modi assures Lanka of India's support

Modi's emphasis on a common Buddhist heritage and shared history appears to be part of a new strategy of seeking untapped avenues to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka, which sits just 32 kilometers off India's east coast. China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka in recent years, funding airports, roads, railways and ports, unsettling India, traditionally the closest economic partner of the island nation of 21 million people.

