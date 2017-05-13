Modi assures Lanka of India's support
Modi's emphasis on a common Buddhist heritage and shared history appears to be part of a new strategy of seeking untapped avenues to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka, which sits just 32 kilometers off India's east coast. China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka in recent years, funding airports, roads, railways and ports, unsettling India, traditionally the closest economic partner of the island nation of 21 million people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|20 min
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC