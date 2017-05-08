'Miz Beeatress Bronson' takes first in Portage Recycled Art in the Park contest
The elaborate, towering metal creature created by Slack of the Fountains at Bronson Park is a collection of mostly tin cans and lids. It was unveiled today along with 14 other entries in the fifth annual contest at the Celery Flats Historical Area.
