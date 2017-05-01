M-96 resurfacing in Kalamazoo starts Wednesday
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 2.5 miles of M-96 from the intersection with I-94 Business Loop in Kalamazoo to the intersection with East Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC