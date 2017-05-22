Kzoo Central wona t say a Redskinsa at game vs. Paw Paw
Kalamazoo Central High School says it won't use the word "Redskins" while announcing today's baseball game against Paw Paw. "We have Native American students who attend Kalamazoo Public Schools and are sensitive to those who might be offended by the word," a district spokesperson said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr '17
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC