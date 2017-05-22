Kzoo Central wona t say a Redskinsa a...

Kzoo Central wona t say a Redskinsa at game vs. Paw Paw

Kalamazoo Central High School says it won't use the word "Redskins" while announcing today's baseball game against Paw Paw. "We have Native American students who attend Kalamazoo Public Schools and are sensitive to those who might be offended by the word," a district spokesperson said in a statement.

