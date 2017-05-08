KDPS: Driver jailed for impaired driv...

KDPS: Driver jailed for impaired driving after shearing off power pole Tuesday, May 9

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident is jailed for operating while impaired after Kalamazoo Public Safety says the driver sheared off a power pole along Portage Street early Tuesday. It happened after 3 a.m. The vehicle, according to a press release from law enforcement, left the initial scene, but was found nearby.

