Kalamazoo Strong awards first two Tyler Smith scholarships

Two Mattawan High School seniors have been presented scholarships in honor of a student killed in a shooting in 2016. Tyler Smith was a student at Mattawan when he and five others were killed in a shooting rampage in February 2016 in Kalamazoo.

