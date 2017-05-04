Kalamazoo Sheriff Talks Consolidated 911 Plan

Kalamazoo County law enforcement officials will keep trying to convince voters of the need for a new consolidated 911 dispatch system following this week's failure of a ballot proposal that would have created one. Sheriff Richard Fuller tells WKZO News the pro campaign's message wasn't clear enough, and voters probably did like the idea of increasing their monthly 911 surcharge from 42 cents to $2.30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.