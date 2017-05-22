Kalamazoo police rescue man from burn...

Kalamazoo police rescue man from burning apartment building

At approximately 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment of a multi-residential structure located in the 1500 block of Portage Street. The resident of an adjoining apartment called police to report a fire in her neighbor's unit.

Kalamazoo, MI

