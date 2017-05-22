Kalamazoo police rescue man from burning apartment building
At approximately 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment of a multi-residential structure located in the 1500 block of Portage Street. The resident of an adjoining apartment called police to report a fire in her neighbor's unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr '17
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC