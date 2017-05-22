Kalamazoo man lands 25-year prison sentence for fight ending in death

A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison in the beating death of another man. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. Lightvoet sentenced John Kennedy Garner, 52, Monday to 25 to 40 years in prison for the death of George Ralph Carlisle, 58, of Kalamazoo.

