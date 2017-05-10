Kalamazoo man faces life for assault on girl

A Kalamazoo man has been busted for allegedly abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl after she managed to alert police she was being held captive. The young girl was snatched from a bus stop just before 8:00 last night and taken to a home in the 1600 block of Clinton Ave. in the Edison Neighborhood, where she says she was assaulted.

