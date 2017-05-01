Kalamazoo circles back to plan for roundabout on east side
City Manager Jim Ritsema and staff gave an update on the long-stalled project at a Monday City Commission meeting. A roundabout at the intersection of Harrison, Ransom and Gull streets was originally unveiled in 2012 as part of new development in the River's Edge district, but has since been redesigned after residents expressed concerns about its safety for non-motorized travelers.
