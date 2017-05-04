Kalamazoo area police win praise for handling of shooting rampage
A non-profit organization is giving good grades to Kalamazoo area public safety agencies for their handling of last year's mass shooting incident. The Police Foundation, a Washington D.C.-based organization, looked at how police and first responders reacted when Jason Dalton went on a shooting rampage the night of Feb. 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|Sat
|LEO 477
|75
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC