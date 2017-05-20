Kalamazoo adds tax incentives to boost struggling business park
City leaders want give a little push to spur development in Davis Creek Business Park on the southeast side of Kalamazoo. Monday night, the City Commission adopted a resolution to establish Davis Creek Business Park as an Industrial Development District to add incentives to the neglected property.
