Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale-President Trump: A Michigan Report Card
Issues & Ale-President Trump: A Michigan Report Card Monday, May 22 - 6:30-8:00 PM Celebration Cinema North 2121 Celebration Drive NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525 The first several months of Donald Trump's presidency have passed, and it's been eventful so far. Join Michigan Radio's senior political analyst Jack Lessenberry and a panel of political experts as we take a look at the Trump administration's plans and actions so far, and the impact they may have on Michigan.
