Historical video of Kalamazoo Tornado from a time when few had a video camera.
Today is the anniversary of the 1980 tornado that devastated downtown Kalamazoo leaving five dead, 79 injured and the central city changed forever. Anyone who remembers what Bronson Park was like before the twister, , realizes that the tree canopy still hasn't recovered.
