Historic character preserved in Kalamazoo buildings up for awards
Each May, the Kalamazoo Historic District Commission presents awards to recognize people and projects that sustain the community's character and improves the quality of life for all residents and visitors. The Historic Preservation Commission will present the awards at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Riverview Launch on 1523 Riverview Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
