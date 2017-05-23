Historic character preserved in Kalam...

Historic character preserved in Kalamazoo buildings up for awards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Each May, the Kalamazoo Historic District Commission presents awards to recognize people and projects that sustain the community's character and improves the quality of life for all residents and visitors. The Historic Preservation Commission will present the awards at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Riverview Launch on 1523 Riverview Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 78
Animal cruelty May 4 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 30 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr '17 East Point Dr 56
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC