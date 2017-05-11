Former WOOD TV8 reporter recalls 1980 Kalamazoo tornado
"We walked up to this window and that's where we first saw it. We just saw the sky was black and it wasn't just a little dark, it was nighttime," Childress, who worked in what's now the Comerica Building in downtown Kalamazoo, recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC