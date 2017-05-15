Enbridge to present before Kalamazoo vote on resolution against Line 5
A spokesperson from Enbridge Inc. will make his case for why Kalamazoo County shouldn't oppose oil pipelines in the Great Lakes. A resolution supporting the shut down of two Enbridge Line 5 pipelines across the Straits of Mackinac failed to gather enough support last month, but the resolution will be reintroduced and voted on Tuesday after citizens bombarded subsequent meetings in protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC