Enbridge to present before Kalamazoo vote on resolution against Line 5

A spokesperson from Enbridge Inc. will make his case for why Kalamazoo County shouldn't oppose oil pipelines in the Great Lakes. A resolution supporting the shut down of two Enbridge Line 5 pipelines across the Straits of Mackinac failed to gather enough support last month, but the resolution will be reintroduced and voted on Tuesday after citizens bombarded subsequent meetings in protest.

