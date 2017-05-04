Downtown brewery gets green light from city of Kalamazoo
A special use permit allowing Ronin Artisan Ales to set up a microbrewery and food service business in 505 E. Kalamazoo Ave. was approved by the Planning Commission Thursday. Justin Guisinger of Three Rivers, and Shane Van Liere, of Portage, just need approval from the Alcohol & Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to open their business in a developing area of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|ME JULIO
|74
|Animal cruelty
|Thu
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC