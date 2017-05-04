Downtown brewery gets green light from city of Kalamazoo

A special use permit allowing Ronin Artisan Ales to set up a microbrewery and food service business in 505 E. Kalamazoo Ave. was approved by the Planning Commission Thursday. Justin Guisinger of Three Rivers, and Shane Van Liere, of Portage, just need approval from the Alcohol & Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to open their business in a developing area of the city.

