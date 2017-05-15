Derek Jeter: from Kalamazoo, Michigan to Monument Park
The New York Yankees retired the number 2 of Derek Jeter in a ceremony at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Jeter was born in New Jersey and grew up in Kalamazoo, Mi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC