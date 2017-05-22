Civic NationVoice: The Kalamazoo Promise Sends Spilman Sisters To Free College

"It's become a college-bound town," says University of Michigan at Ann Arbor freshman Emily Spilman of her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Emily, who began her engineering degree at the University of Michigan last fall, is one of the many students whose tuition is covered under the Kalamazoo Promise, a four-year scholarship granted to students who graduated from Kalamazoo's Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.