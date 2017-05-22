Civic NationVoice: The Kalamazoo Prom...

Civic NationVoice: The Kalamazoo Promise Sends Spilman Sisters To Free College

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Forbes.com

"It's become a college-bound town," says University of Michigan at Ann Arbor freshman Emily Spilman of her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Emily, who began her engineering degree at the University of Michigan last fall, is one of the many students whose tuition is covered under the Kalamazoo Promise, a four-year scholarship granted to students who graduated from Kalamazoo's Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 78
Animal cruelty May 4 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 30 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr 23 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr 21 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr '17 East Point Dr 56
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC