Civic NationVoice: The Kalamazoo Promise Sends Spilman Sisters To Free College
"It's become a college-bound town," says University of Michigan at Ann Arbor freshman Emily Spilman of her hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Emily, who began her engineering degree at the University of Michigan last fall, is one of the many students whose tuition is covered under the Kalamazoo Promise, a four-year scholarship granted to students who graduated from Kalamazoo's Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr '17
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC