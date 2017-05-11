Back to square one for Kalamazoo Co. dispatch funding

Voters in Kalamazoo County loudly said no last week to a surcharge that would have funded the consolidation of 911 communication for all of its emergency services. Independent studies of Kalamazoo County's twin tragedies from last year - the February shooting spree and fatal cycling crash in June - agreed on at least one thing: Kalamazoo County's emergency services need better coordination.

