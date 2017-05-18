After squawks and death stares, peregrine falcon chicks are banded
Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources biologists climbed out a 13th-floor window of the Fifth Third Bank building in the downtown Kalamazoo Thursday for an unwelcomed visit, to snag this year's peregrine falcon chicks from the nest and band their legs. Dodging dive bombing swoops and razor-sharp talons, DNR Biologist Mark Mills reached in through the nesting box backdoor to remove three chicks as Rebecca, the peregrine falcon mother, protested the presence of intruders with constant squawks and death stares.
