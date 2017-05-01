Accelerator program for small businesses is part of more focused efforts
Support for small business development in Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan became more coordinated Monday with the announcement of plans for a new initiative by the Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources Group. The group, which is a consortium of local organizations that provide free or reduced-cost services to help new and small businesses, is working to launch a virtual accelerator program for new businesses.
