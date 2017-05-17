a oeRide of Silencea speaks up for those lost, injured during biking accidents
"The Ride of Silence" is a yearly event to allow the public to strap on their helmets and jump on their bikes to raise awareness. On the third Wednesday of May many come together to remember those who tragically lost their lives or were injured in biking accidents while educating others about bike safety.
