911 surcharge hike failing by wide ma...

911 surcharge hike failing by wide margin as votes come in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

According to unofficial election results as of 9:10 p.m., twice as many voters are against a 450 percent increase on fees assessed to phone numbers in the county. The surcharge would fund consolidated dispatch operations in Kalamazoo County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal cruelty 2 hr Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 30 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr 23 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr 21 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at May 03 at 9:56PM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,057 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC