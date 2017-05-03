911 surcharge hike failing by wide margin as votes come in
According to unofficial election results as of 9:10 p.m., twice as many voters are against a 450 percent increase on fees assessed to phone numbers in the county. The surcharge would fund consolidated dispatch operations in Kalamazoo County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal cruelty
|2 hr
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC