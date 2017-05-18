$9.4M redevelopment of Harding's market seeks Brownfield agreement
The redevelopment of the former Harding's supermarket property on Howard Street will be a $9.4 million project that includes downscaling the structure there for a smaller grocery and creating a cluster of small retail shops. Representatives of the project developers, who are calling themselves the Westnedge Investment Group LLC, were to meet early Thursday morning, May 18, with Kalamazoo's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to try to secure a Brownfield Plan Development Agreement.
