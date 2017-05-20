200+ lead water pipes to be removed in Kalamazoo Township
Monday night, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $848,110 construction contract with Rieth - Riley Construction Co., Inc. to replace the lines. Kalamazoo's Department of Public Services is tackling the problem head on, coordinating replacements throughout the city's water system with scheduled road and infrastructure projects.
