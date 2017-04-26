Wood TV opening studios in downtown Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
WOOD TV is expanding its news operation and launching two new streetside studios in downtown Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo this week. The station is partnering with the Grand Rapids Art Museum to create the GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center, which will include a studio overlooking Rosa Parks Circle.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
