Who will save the most from Kalamazoo's property tax cut?
A portion of $70.3 million in donations from local philanthropists William Parfet and William Johnston provided the city enough revenue to reduce its property tax rate from 19.2705 mills to 12 mills. Property taxes in the city of Kalamazoo were cut by almost 38 percent in 2017, resulting in a reduction of about $363 for a home with a taxable value of $50,000.
