What you need to know about May 2 ballot proposals
Many West Michigan voters will be asked to decide on ballot proposals when they go to the polls on Tuesday. There are a total of 52 races across West Michigan on Election Day, many of which are requests to renew existing millages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 24
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC