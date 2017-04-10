Western Michigan University picks Georgetown dean as leader
Western Michigan University has picked a dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy as its next president. The Kalamazoo, Michigan school's trustees on Wednesday approved the selection of Edward B. Montgomery to the post.
