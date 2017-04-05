West Michigan Easter egg hunts for 2017
Cornwell's Turkeyville, Marshall Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Candy-filled egg hunts by age group. Event is free, but you must sign up at 10 a.m. The Olde World Village, Augusta Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free egg hunt for children up to age 12. Easter Bunny available for photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 4
|Rick
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mar 19
|KLE
|823
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC