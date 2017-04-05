West Michigan Easter egg hunts for 2017

West Michigan Easter egg hunts for 2017

Cornwell's Turkeyville, Marshall Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Candy-filled egg hunts by age group. Event is free, but you must sign up at 10 a.m. The Olde World Village, Augusta Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free egg hunt for children up to age 12. Easter Bunny available for photos.

