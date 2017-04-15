Waterway stays closed as more Kalamazoo River cleanup begins
The south banks of the Kalamazoo River will remain closed this summer as work begins upstream on four more areas needing river cleanup and restoration. Sediments, riverbanks and floodplains from Kalamazoo to Lake Michigan are contaminated with toxic waste from paper mills that once dotted the river from Kalamazoo to Otsego.
