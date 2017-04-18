US labour market tightening; mid-Atlantic factory activity cools
New applications for US jobless benefits rose slightly more than expected last week, but a drop in the number of Americans on unemployment rolls to a 17-year low suggested the labor market continues to tighten. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 244,000 for the week ended Apr 15, the Labour Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|21 hr
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC