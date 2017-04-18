US labour market tightening; mid-Atla...

US labour market tightening; mid-Atlantic factory activity cools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

New applications for US jobless benefits rose slightly more than expected last week, but a drop in the number of Americans on unemployment rolls to a 17-year low suggested the labor market continues to tighten. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 244,000 for the week ended Apr 15, the Labour Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo 21 hr Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 7 butt 824
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
News Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres... Mar 23 did you slip 3
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC