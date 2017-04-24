Traffic tied up at Kalamazoo train crossings for more than an hour
Traffic was backed up for more than an hour Thursday morning at Michigan Avenue and Pitcher Street in Kalamazoo because of a stalled freight train. A dispatcher for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said representativive from Grand Elk Railroad said the train is not broken down, but would provide few other details and no timeframe for when the problem would be resolved.
