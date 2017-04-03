Ticket Now On Sale for Motown the Musical at Miller Auditorium
Producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris and Berry Gordy, and Miller Auditorium, are proud to announce that MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is coming to Kalamazoo from May 9-14, 2017. Tickets are available now at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office, online at www.millerauditorium.com and by phone at 387-2300 or 228-9858.
