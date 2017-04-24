Three districts sign 'partnership agreements' with state preventing school closures
The state of Michigan and three school districts - Kalamazoo, Muskegon Heights and Bridgeport/Spaulding - have signed partnership agreements at least temporarily preventing state-imposed closure of low-performing schools , according to the Michigan Department of Education. A total of four schools in those communities were at-risk of closure for placing in the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide for three consecutive years: Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writers' Academy in Kalamazoo; Martin G. Atkins Elementary School in the Bridgeport/Spaulding Community School District, which is located outside of Saginaw; and Muskegon Heights Academy in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC