Three districts sign 'partnership agreements' with state preventing school closures

The state of Michigan and three school districts - Kalamazoo, Muskegon Heights and Bridgeport/Spaulding - have signed partnership agreements at least temporarily preventing state-imposed closure of low-performing schools , according to the Michigan Department of Education. A total of four schools in those communities were at-risk of closure for placing in the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide for three consecutive years: Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writers' Academy in Kalamazoo; Martin G. Atkins Elementary School in the Bridgeport/Spaulding Community School District, which is located outside of Saginaw; and Muskegon Heights Academy in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

